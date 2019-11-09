News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Mayor Lowry comments on traffic concerns
The Mayor’s final address to Council
Note of thanks from Christa Lowry
Comment on Mayor’s article on finances
Election 2018: Common Themes
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2019
Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2019
Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2019
Letters
‘Healthy Living’ Massage Therapy Clinic opens at Clayton
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit, $1,100 as is
Mill Street store available for rent, January 1
2+ bedroom home for rent, $1,600
Weathertech custom-fit floor liners for 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
Giant birthday street party for Dr. James Naismith
Collision by Tim Horton’s Monday
Constant vandalism forces Fairgrounds lock-down
Downtown buildings win national heritage award
Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
“Close to Home” Marketplace at AGH, November 16
Let’s talk about mental health, November 7
Gentle reminder re submissions: flyers make me cranky
Valdy plays at MERA, November 14
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
David Hanneson — obituary
Irene Rath — obituary
Bruce McCubbin — obituary
Howard Robinson — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Night of Power by Anar Ali
The Mosquito by Timothy C. Winegard
CANADIANA II at Sivarulrasa Gallery
‘Lighting the Way’ short plays celebrate a sustainable future
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
What is that … Sign of Fall?
Mammals and their role in the web of life: Part 2
What Is That … Transformation?
Mammals (non-homo sapiens) and their role in the web of life
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Remebrance Day display at Levi Home Hardware supports Legion
Chicken Cacciatore
Another successful open bread oven at Library
Slow-Roasted Oregano Chicken with Buttered Tomatoes
Sports
Eastern Ontario Regional Games report
3-pitch tourney helps Rural FASD Support Network
Photos from Naismith 3-on-3 tournament today
Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on this Saturday
District 7 Senior Summer Games final results
Home
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
November 9, 2019 - 8:03 am
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
“Close to Home” Marketplace at AGH, November 16
Let’s talk about mental health, November 7
Gentle reminder re submissions: flyers make me cranky
LATEST
Remebrance Day display at Levi Home Hardware supports Legion
November 9, 2019 - 2:48 pm
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
November 9, 2019 - 8:03 am
Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2019
November 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
Giant birthday street party for Dr. James Naismith
November 8, 2019 - 5:29 pm
“Close to Home” Marketplace at AGH, November 16
November 8, 2019 - 11:53 am
Let’s talk about mental health, November 7
November 7, 2019 - 5:45 pm
‘Healthy Living’ Massage Therapy Clinic opens at Clayton
November 7, 2019 - 5:35 pm
Gentle reminder re submissions: flyers make me cranky
November 6, 2019 - 7:00 pm
FOLLOW US
1,730
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Edit with Live CSS
https://kirbyip.com/_kirbywpsite/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/1000x1301-baker-copy.jpg td-page-content .td-footer-wrapper { width:100% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left a { color: #fff; font-size:38px; line-height:1.14; font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight: 700; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 17px !important; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter, .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter .td-subcat-dropdown, .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title-wrap .td-wrapper-pulldown-filter .td-pulldown-filter-display-option, .td-theme-wrap .td-pulldown-category { line-height: 71px; } /* Headings */ h4 { letter-spacing: -0.7px !important; } h3 { letter-spacing: -1px !important; } h5 { letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; padding-bottom: 0.8%; } /* Body */ .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 16.5px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.8; letter-spacing: -0.1px !important; } .td-page-content, .td-post-content, .wpb_text_column, .td_block_text_with_title, .woocommerce #tab-description, .mce-content-body { color: #000 !important; } .td-page-content p, .td-page-content li { font-size: 17px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.6; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-excerpt { font-size: 15px; line-height: 1.5; color: #777; margin-top: 9px; } /* Comments */ .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .dcl-latest-comments-message, .dcl-latest-comments-author{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 15px; } .dcl-latest-comments-author{ text-transform: uppercase; color: #e0c2a3 !important; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing:0; color: #2cafdb; font-weight: 700; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a:hover { color: #fff; } .dcl-latest-comments-widget.dcl-blue .dcl-latest-comments-item { border-bottom: 1px dashed #b8b8b8; padding: 10px 0 } /* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.4px; line-height: 22px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.5px !important; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } /* Sports etc */ .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 1.75em; line-height: 1.2em; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; } /* Billboard */ .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 23px; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 700; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title, .td-block-span12 .td_module_9.entry-title,{ font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.2; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Open Sans Condensed'; color: #111; letter-spacing: -0.2px !important; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight:600 !important; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 500; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 14px 14px; margin: 0 24px; height: 10% !important; background: #f7f7f7; border: 1px solid #eee; } .td-trending-now-wrapper .td-next-prev-wrap { position: absolute; right: 22px; top: 15px; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Merriweather"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Open Sans; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Merriweather; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:600; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 3.1em; font-family: "Open Sans Condensed" !important; line-height: 1.2; letter-spacing:-1.4px !important; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Open Sans; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Open Sans !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } blockquote p { text-align:left !important; font-family: Merriweather !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:16.5px !important; line-height:1.9 !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#444 !important; padding: 5%; margin-bottom: -5% !important; } blockquote{ background: #f9f9f9; margin:0 7% !important; margin-bottom: 10% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65) !important; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; } .entry-date { font-size:14px; color:#666; } .td-post-template-7 .td-post-sub-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 25px; color: #fff; margin-bottom: 25px; } .contact { font-family: Open Sans; line-height: 1.4; font-size: 17.4px; letter-spacing: -0.2px; } .td-page-title, .woocommerce-page .page-title, .td-category-title-holder .td-page-title { font-family: "Open Sans Condensed"; font-weight: 600; font-size: 40px; line-height: 48px; letter-spacing:-1px; }