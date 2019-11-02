Another successful open bread oven at Library

Picture this: A beautiful warm and sunny fall day, the smell of wood smoke and baking bread, good conversation and bread sampling. Yes, it was another successful Open Bread Oven at Almonte’s Community Friendship Oven beside the library!

On Sunday, Oct 20th, ten intrepid bakers shared tips, laughter, sourdough starter and good times at our last Open Bread Oven for 2019. Bakers brought their dough and we baked together more than a dozen loaves and rolls. A special treat was our youngest baker Clark – who not only made an awesome Cinnamon Rolled Loaf with his Mom, Emily, but he also shared his artistic interpretation of the oven in action.

To see a few pictures from the day check out the Facebook page: Friends of the Almonte Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven.

Open Bread Oven events for 2020 will resume in the spring. To whet your bread making appetite we are looking at planning a bread-making workshop during the winter. Watch our Facebook page for updates and news.

If you would like to be added to the Bread Makers of Almonte growing list to receive news on planned events, please email Mary Ann at murrayma237@gmail.com or Lisa at lisac.george@gmail.com.