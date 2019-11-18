Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Mary of Bethany is a biblical figure traditionally identified with Mary Magdalene.
- In 1955, producer Delbert Mann won the first Palme d’Or at Cannes for the movie ‘Marty’ .
- Oslo, Norway, contains 40 islands within the city limits.
- In Surat, India, a city of 5 million inhabitants, 500,000 work in the diamond business. It is now the largest diamond cutting centre in the world.
- John Vance of Vancouver was Canada’s first forensic scientist, and known as the nation’s Sherlock Holmes. He solved many hundreds of cases using cutting edge techniques.