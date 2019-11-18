Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Mary of Bethany is a biblical figure traditionally identified with Mary Magdalene.
  2. In 1955, producer Delbert Mann won the first Palme d’Or at Cannes for the movie ‘Marty’ .
  3. Oslo, Norway, contains 40 islands within the city limits.
  4. In Surat, India, a city of 5 million inhabitants, 500,000 work in the diamond business.  It is now the largest diamond cutting centre in the world.
  5. John Vance of Vancouver was Canada’s first forensic scientist, and known as the nation’s Sherlock Holmes.  He solved many hundreds of cases using cutting edge techniques.

