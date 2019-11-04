Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. There is no limit to the length of time a Canadian prime minister can serve in office, if he is elected.
  2. Ernst Stavro Blofeld is head of Spectre in Ian Fleming’s James Bond series.
  3. M Theory unifies in a single mathematical structure all five consistent versions of String Theory, among other theories.
  4. Miguel Cervantes’ Don Quixote is the best selling novel of all time, followed by A Tale of Two Cities, The Lord of the Rings, The Little Prince, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
  5. ISIS stands for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

