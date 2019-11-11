Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Ransomware is a type of software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.
- Yan tan tethera is a sheep-counting rhyme system used by sheep farmers, mostly in the north of England.
- The world’s oldest multi-organ animal is the jellyfish, in existence for at least 500 million years.
- Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to travel in space in 1963. She flew solo in the spacecraft Vostok 6 for 71 hours.
- In golf, an albatross is 3 shots under par.