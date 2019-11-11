Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Ransomware is a type of software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.
  2. Yan tan tethera is a sheep-counting rhyme system used by sheep farmers, mostly in the north of England.
  3. The world’s oldest multi-organ animal is the jellyfish, in existence for at least 500 million years.
  4. Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to travel in space in 1963.  She flew solo in the spacecraft Vostok 6 for 71 hours.
  5. In golf, an albatross is 3 shots under par.

