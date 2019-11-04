Author Lesley Choyce at Almonte United, November 12

Author Lesley Choyce is coming to Almonte to meet some of the folks who loved his book The Unlikely Redemption of John Alexander MacNeil.

With over 535 copies sold, it’s a Mill Street Books bestseller, beloved for its characters and Cape Breton setting.

Plan to celebrate the launch of his new novel Broken Man on a Halifax Pier. It’s a tale of one man’s shipwrecked life and an unlikely crew of rescuers. Charles Howard has lost his job, been swindled out of his life savings and is standing by the edge of Halifax Harbour on a foggy morning, contemplating his dismal future when interrupted by the appearance of the mysterious and beguiling Ramona Danforth. And so begins a most interesting relationship. On a whim, Charles asks Ramona to drive him to his childhood home, Stewart Harbour, a fishing village far down Nova Scotia’s remote Eastern Shore. And now that he’s returned, the past starts catching up with him in ways he could never have imagined.

Lesley Choyce will also be signing copies of Sid the Kid and the Dryer, an imaginative interpretation of the history of Sidney Crosby’s famous dryer – now a popular attraction at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. This picture book will appeal to young readers and sports fan.

An afternoon presentation & signing will take place on Tuesday, November 12 from 1:30-2:30 pm at Almonte United Church. Doors will open at 1:00 pm; sorry no reserved seating. An evening reception and book signing from 7:00- 8:00 pm will take place at Curious and Kind at 12B Mill Street (behind the Heritage Mall)

For further information call Mill Street Books 613-256-9090

