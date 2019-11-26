Buy a Christmas tree, support local groups

The Knights Of Columbus Council 5153 are selling balsam fir Christmas trees as a fundraiser.

Given the quality of these trees, the Knights expect to sell out quickly–so you may wish to pick up your tree this week.

Sourced from the Quebec Eastern Townships these trees are straight with very full boughs. They are available in the parking lots of St. Marys Parish in Carleton Place and Holy Name Of Mary Parish in Almonte at a price of $45.

All proceeds to Knights local charities including organizations which work for the disadvantaged, and other individuals in need in our communities. Please give us an opportunity to sell you a beautiful Christmas tree.

For further information please call Mike at 613-899-9925.

Thank you.