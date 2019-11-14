Check out the fire cadet program, November 18

Who: Mississippi Mills Fire Department

What: FIRE CADET PROGRAM INFORMATION NIGHT

When: Monday, November 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Almonte Fire Hall

This program is an opportunity to provide youth with experience in public fire safety and firefighting. Youth will be provided life and leadership skills that can be transferable to many other professions. Cadets can expect to be challenged physically and mentally, and may perform public speaking opportunities to promote public safety education within the community.

The age range for the cadets is 16 to 18 years old.

“As one of the cadets who recently enrolled in the program, I get to have experiences and learn more about the world of firefighting. During our first meeting, we sat through a meeting about structural collapses and building construction with the firefighters. It was very interesting to be able to learn by listening to the Fire Chief and other firefighters who shared their knowledge and experiences” stated Cassidy Potter.

The pilot program is in the initial stages of being established. A few cadets are helping to build the program and have already started to experience unique activities. Cadets will be required to attend two meetings per month and some activities will be arranged on weekends. Anyone interested learning more about this wonderful opportunity may join us for an Information Night on Monday November 18, 7:00 p.m. at the Almonte Fire Hall. Please RSVP or send any questions to mmfdcadets@gmail.com

Submitted by Cassidy Potter,

Fire Cadet MMFD