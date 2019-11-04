Civitan community dinner, Friday

With most of the leaves having fallen and the cold November winds blowing, what better time to get together with family, friends and neighbours for a lovely evening dinner this Friday, November 8th.

Long Week? Not looking forward to cooking supper or getting take-out? Come to the Almonte Civitan Community Hall for a great meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, apple crisp and tea or coffee.

Dinner is served from 5pm to 7pm – tickets are available at the door. Adults $13.50, 7 – 5 yrs of age $7.00, under 5 free.

All proceeds support our community.