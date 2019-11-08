“Close to Home” Marketplace at AGH, November 16

The 6th annual “Close to Home” Marketplace is fast approaching. This year’s event will take place Saturday, November 16 at the Almonte General Hospital, 75 Spring Street – Octagon Room.

Doors open at 10 am, to 3pm

Admission is Free

Several local artists, bakers and crafters will be selling their products. There is a great variety of vendors this year – some returning and many new vendors! Janikmar will be selling handmade Christmas cards, mystery writer Sandra Nikolai will be signing her newest novel, Burntland Studio will be presenting original paintings and art work, Royal Creations will showcase their unique jewelry, Ancient Imagery will bring their unique stone and wood carving and the Cuckoo’s Nest will bring handmade jewelry featuring beautiful handmade glass beads.

Kleio Jewelry creates handmade jewelry mainly using silver and gemstones. Pens By Design offers exceptional wooden pens. Layne Creations will be selling rustic creations, personalized gifts, home décor, signs, coffee mug and wine glasses. Creations by Joanne include garden statues and mats made from recycled materials. Wood n’ Stuff will feature wooden toys and decorative shelves. There will also be a collection of different crafts, knitting, t-shirts, sun catchers, wood décor, baking, fudge and much more!

Independent home show companies will be selling their products including Sipology-tea and tea ware, Partylite – candles and accessories, Thirty-One-totes- purses, bags and home decor, Voxx Socks and Insoles and Norwex-household cleaning products.”

This event was originally created to provide a place “Close to Home” where the community, staff, volunteers, patients and their families could shop in a relaxing setting. It is an exciting event that gives back to the dedicated professionals who work at Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor. The public, patients and family members are encouraged to come and browse the vendors, start some holiday shopping, have a cup of coffee and relax in the sitting area.

New this year will be a Pick-a-Prize Auction. Several of our vendors and community members have generously donated items to our Auction. There are many fantastic items with something for everyone on your Christmas List.

All proceeds from this year’s Marketplace will support the AGH-FVM Foundation’s Diagnostic Imaging Campaign which is currently raising $4 million to purchase new digital x-ray and ultrasound equipment and a new CT scan machine. For more information, please contact the AGH-FVM Foundation at (613)256-2514 Ext. 2610.

Start your holiday shopping and support your “Close to Home” Hospital.