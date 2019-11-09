Community conversation about loneliness, November 28

‘Chronic loneliness is as harmful to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day’

Lonely people are more likely to get sick. Loneliness is even more damaging to your body than obesity and diabetes and has been linked to high blood pressure, dementia and premature death. – CBC Radio. Cross Country Check Up. Posted: Jan 19, 2018

The most common cause of loneliness is social isolation, and everyone is at risk of feeling lonely at some point during their life. Youth, adults, and seniors are all at risk so, why don’t we talk about it? Age-Friendly Mississippi Mills is hosting a community conversation to do just that! We want to learn about what our community is already doing to counter loneliness and what could be done.

Join the conversion on November 28th from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm at the Stan Mills Centre (375 Country St.) followed by a light supper provided by the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.

The event is free but please register so we have an idea of how much food to prepare. Thanks!

Register through Eventbite or e-mail Amanda at apulkermok@outlook.com or call her at 613 256 2471.