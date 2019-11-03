David Hanneson — obituary

Hanneson,

David Arthur

On November 2, 2019 in his 74th year. Dear husband and best friend of Muriel for 49 wonderful years. Loving father of Scott (Mel), Shawn (Joanne) and Cindy (Matt). Cherished grandpa of Josh, Ashley, Jamie, Averi, Sarah and Chloe. He will also be greatly missed by sisters Sue (Ron), Kathy (Ian) and stepmom Jean, as well as extended family and friends.

Dave was a kind and gentle man who faced challenges with patience and dignity. His love for life included his passion for family, square dancing, round dancing, camping, canoeing, hiking, skiing, swimming and of course, conversing with others. He was always keen and eager to help others. This led to the development of his own personal business, which he was so proud of for the past 29 years, allowing him to help many people with their various medical issues.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with sharing of memories at 3:00 P.M., followed by private interment at the Auld Kirk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almonte General Hospital, “Put Yourself In The Picture” campaign.

