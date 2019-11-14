Dick Shea — obituary

Richard Lionel Shea (Dick)

March 27, 1927 – November 13, 2019

Dick Shea passed away peacefully in his 93rd year, after a long illness with Lewy Body Dementia, on November 13, 2019 at Fairview Manor in Almonte, ON. From Montreal, QC and formerly of Beloeil, QC, the son of Charles Shea and Louise Valiquette, was predeceased by brother Walter, his seven sisters Marcelle, Florence, Marguerite, Louise, Vivian, Frances and Dorothy, and his twin brother Herbert (Bert).

He will be sadly missed by his loving friend, wife and partner of 65+ years Connie (Constance Bedard), most cherished father of Elaine (Graham Schwartz) of Almonte, ON, Richard (Rick) (Marilyn Ma) of Toronto, ON, predeceased and deeply missed James (Jim) of Toronto, ON and Dianne (Peter O’Connor) of Chateauguay, QC. Loving Papa to Riley and Patrick Schwartz and Aaron O’Connor, a wonderful uncle to many nephews and nieces and a dear friend to so many.

Dick retired at age 57 after his long career with Champlain Oil and Imperial Oil and enjoyed a second career of almost equal length, golfing, curling, traveling and volunteering. His volunteer work included driving for Meals on Wheels and several years as a fundraiser and as a Director on the board for Nazareth House.

His family came first and his love, friendship and humour touched countless lives. We wish to thank the staff at Fairview Manor, Orchard View residence and Dr. Graeme McKillop for their kind and loving care.

A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Church, at 134 Bridge Street in Almonte, ON. Mass will be celebrated at 11am with condolences received one hour before. A reception will follow at Orchard View at 219 Paterson Street in Almonte.

As an expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (1-800-616-8816) or Nazareth Community (514-933-6916). Interment to take place at Mount Royal Cemetery in Montreal at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON.

www.barkerfh.com