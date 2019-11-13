Don Buness — obituary

Buness, Donald Leslie

(Capt. Ret. RCAF)

Devoted to his family

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 10, 2019, at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice.

Don

of Kanata, ON., at the age of 79 years.

Loved by Lenore, his wife of 54 years and daughters Lesley (Sheena) and Karen. Survived by his sister Marlene (the late Alfred Hiltz), brothers Barry (Dianne), Bob (Sandy) and families. Donations may be made in memory of Don to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice (Hospice Care Ottawa).

“Forever in our Hearts”

A Visitation will be held in the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com