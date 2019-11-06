Gentle reminder re submissions: flyers make me cranky

It’s apparently time for me to post this again. Here’s the Reader’s Digest version: PLEASE DON’T SEND ME FLYERS OR POSTERS MEANT TO BE PRINTED — and also, NO PDF, ever.

Signed, your cranky editor

As I remind our many submitters with increasing frequency: please, PLEASE don’t send me flyers meant for posting on a bulletin board or store window. They make me a little cranky.

That’s because people read the Millstone all kinds of ways — on Facebook or Twitter, on the web or via our daily email digest.

A majority of those readers are using a smartphone or tablet. Flyers meant for printing on 8.5 x 11 paper are seldom legible to them. Meaning I have to manually re-format them, which can be quite painstaking at times.

Please send all items in plain-text or MS Word format, and include an image or two to go with them.

Also, NO PDF.

If you’re still not sure what is acceptable, email me.

Thanks, danke, gracias, etc.