Herb Johnston — obituary

Johnston,

Herb

Passed in his hometown of Almonte on November 19th, with his wife and best friend Angella close beside him following an aggressive case of cancer.

Herb was one cool customer. He flew helicopters and planes, sailed boats, played guitars, travelled the world with his family, and selflessly dedicated his life to providing for his eternally grateful wife Angella and son Brook. He was a hard-working, deeply funny and loving man who, outside of a few questionable fashion choices, always did the right thing and constantly put the people he cared about ahead of himself.

He and Angella met in Uranium City. She was a geologist and he was her pilot with “the same number of takeoffs as landings”. A couple years later he proposed in Nepal, followed by a mountaintop wedding outside Canmore; a fittingly unorthodox beginning to a beautiful 30 year marriage, highlighted by the birth of their tremendously good looking and suave son Brook.

Herb’s love will forever be felt by all of us: his parents Marina + Herb, siblings Heather + Paul, and a coast-to-coast network of family, friends, and fellow pilots. Instead of flowers or donations, you can best honour Herb by living with his same sense of adventure: get outdoors, take that trip, listen to some Bob Marley and pursue the passions that give you the most joy out of this life — the same way he always did.

