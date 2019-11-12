Hospice tree sale website launched!

It’s hard to think about spring when you’re just putting all your summer stuff into storage, but make sure you clean and store your shovel properly! You’re going to need it to plant your tree or shrub in the spring.

Home Hospice North Lanark Tree Sale website is up and ready to take your orders.

We’ve got a great variety available for you…but shop early; the most popular options always go fast!

If our name seems a bit different, it is. We used to be known as Hub Hospice Palliative Care, but we are the same organization, working hard to support people in our community — your neighbours and family — who have received a difficult diagnosis. We are committed to helping people live every moment the way they want to live it, with the maximum possible amount of peace and quality of life.

We can’t operate without the financial support of our community; we receive absolutely no government funding. When we plan our fundraisers, we endeavour to offer something of real value to our supporters.

With our tree sale, we feel that we offer something beautiful but also something that is a tangible benefit to property values, the environment and a way to leave a legacy to future generations. There is a Chinese proverb that says: The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

So, hop on over to trees.hhnl.ca and pick your favourites. Perhaps a couple for yourself, and a few for people you love. You could finish your Christmas shopping in one easy stop! Before you know it, spring will be here and we’ll be letting you know what the pickup date is. Pickup will be at the Mississippi Mills Municipal Garage at 3131 Old Perth Road. The date will be posted on social media and our website.

Thank you in advance for your ongoing support!