Irene Rath — obituary

Rath,

E. E. Irene

Passed away suddenly with family by her side in the Queensway Carleton Hospital on October 29, 2019.

Irene (nee Giles)

Of Richmond, ON., in her 84th year.

Predeceased by her husband Clare. Sadly missed by her children Paul, Rodney (Debbie), Karen (Shawn) and Dale (Lisa). Proud “Gramma” to Travis (Chelsea), Shane (Jenna), Timothy (Taylor), Kyle (Sophie), Jill and Dylan. Predeceased by her parents Ernie and Irene as well as her two brothers Menzies (Agnes) and Ivan. Survived by her sister-in-law Gwen and her brother Elford (Audrey). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) or the St. John’s Anglican Church (Richmond, ON.). A special thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctors of the Queensway Carleton Hospital for their compassionate care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Chapel Service will occur on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am. Interment in St. George’s Anglican Cemetery (Clayton, ON.) and reception in the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 will follow the chapel service.

