Jason Hannan — obituary

Hannan, Jason David

Unexpectedly at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 45. He will be dearly missed by his parents Janet Hannan-Fulton (Lee), and Jim Hannan (Fran). Loving brother of Joshua Hannan (Dusta) and Jodi McComb (Chris). Proud step-father “Hunnie” to his step-daughter Hunter-Leigh Fairfoull and proud Poppa to Gracie. Dear partner of Lynn Dalgity. Will be greatly missed by many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com