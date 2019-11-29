JOB OFFER: North Lanark Community Health Centre seeks RN

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: REGISTERED NURSE – 1.0 FTE TERM POSITION
The North Lanark Community Health Centre, a part of Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services, is looking for a Registered Nurse to join our inter-professional team. This is a term position until May 31, 2020.
The Registered Nurse (RN) provides direct primary care nursing to clients, provides clinical support to the interdisciplinary team of practitioners and promotes and facilitates clinical, educational and health promotion programs.
For a complete job description please visit our website at http://nlchc.on.ca/Employment.asp
Interested individuals should reply in writing by noon on December 9, 2019 to:
Jodi Halpenny, Administrative Assistant
North Lanark Community Health Centre
20 Robertson Drive
Lanark, ON K0G 1K0
Attn: “Registered Nurse”
Email: jhalpenny@nlchc.on.ca
Note: Only those selected for an interview will be contacted