JOB OFFER: North Lanark Community Health Centre seeks RN

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: REGISTERED NURSE – 1.0 FTE TERM POSITION

The North Lanark Community Health Centre, a part of Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services, is looking for a Registered Nurse to join our inter-professional team. This is a term position until May 31, 2020.

The Registered Nurse (RN) provides direct primary care nursing to clients, provides clinical support to the interdisciplinary team of practitioners and promotes and facilitates clinical, educational and health promotion programs.

For a complete job description please visit our website at http://nlchc.on.ca/Employment.asp

Interested individuals should reply in writing by noon on December 9, 2019 to:

Jodi Halpenny, Administrative Assistant

North Lanark Community Health Centre

20 Robertson Drive

Lanark, ON K0G 1K0

Attn: “Registered Nurse”

Email: jhalpenny@nlchc.on.ca

Note: Only those selected for an interview will be contacted