‘Kick-A-Thon for AGH’ pulls in $5,700

Kick-A-Thon for Almonte General Hospital

The Edge Taekwon-do Academy of Almonte ‘kicked board’ on Sunday, Nov. 3 with a hugely successful fundraiser for the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation Students were challenged to perform one kick for every dollar they raised. For every $25 raised that student was offered the opportunity to show off their skills and break a board with one of their kicks. To add to the incentive, Head Instructor, Franco Veraldi said that if their goal of $5,000 was achieved he and another Head Instructor, Mr. Beaubien, would take a pie in the face. And lemon meringue pie it was because the dedicated students raised over $5,700.

“We believe in extending our support across the community,” said Veraldi, “our school is so much more than just kicking and punching. The underlying values and philosophy of Taekwon-Do include an emphasis on character building and caring for the well-being of others. When they recite the tenets and student oath at the beginning of each class, they are reminded of the importance of community and our own responsibility in building a more peaceful world.”

Not only is The Edge Taekwon-do Academy a community builder, but they also had a successful tournament in Mississauga, ON in October with amazing results. Congratulations and a huge thank you to this very successful group. Great performance by the entire team!

To learn more about The Edge Taekwon-Do Academy – https://edgetaekwondo.com/schedule-events/almonte/ or check out their facebook page.