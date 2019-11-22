Larry Lunney — obituary

Lunney,

Lawrence “Larry”

Peacefully with his family at his side on November 21, 2019 in Almonte. Larry worked in the education field for 32 years.

Survived by his wife of 50 years Francine (nee Laflamme). Missed by his sons Eric (Tanya), and Paul (Colina). Proud Grandpa to Shae, Grayson, Cailyn Murray (Toby), and Kyle Wilson (Adrianna). Younger child of the late James and Mary (nee Ryan) Lunney. Dear brother of Al (Marlyn) of Arnprior, and Bernadette Lunney of Ottawa. Predeceased by siblings Rita Nugent (late John), Clare McInnes (late Jack), Ed (Bev of Renfrew), Hugh (Mary of Arnprior), Jim (Doris of Fitzroy Harbour) and Fr. Bill Lunney. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and great-nephews and nieces, former students and colleagues and extended families.

Was known as the “Piano Man”.

Thank you to the staff of Bayshore and Almonte Country Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider donations in memory of Larry to Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or Almonte Country Haven.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. CWL to pray the Rosary at 1:45 pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte) on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 am. Interment Indian Hill Cemetery (Pakenham) and reception in the Almonte Legion (100 Bridge St., Almonte) to follow Mass.

