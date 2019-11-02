Latest Almonte Christmas movie at Old Town Hall, Sunday

Mayor Lowry invites you to a free screening Hallmark’s “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” tomorrow night, Sunday November 3, at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Doors open at 7:50 PM – Movie starts at 8:00 PM. The canteen will be open!

This movie features many locals in background roles, scenes filmed in the homes of local residents, Cafe Postino, Cedarhill Christmas Tree Farm, Mill Street, Almonte Old Town Hall and more! Let’s play spot the local!

Preview and Sneak peek:https://www.wnetwork.com/ shows/christmas-scavenger- hunt/

Please note: because the Cheerfully Made Craft Show is on this weekend, doors will not be open before 7:50 PM.