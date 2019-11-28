“Les Chansonniers de la Vallée” looking for additional members

The new formed French choir “Les Chansonniers de la Vallée” have been rehearsing some folk songs for several weeks now and would like to add additional voices, if you like to sing together with others for the pleasure this is the place for you, no audition or previous musical knowledge required. Why not give it a try, you might be pleasantly surprised. The practices are on Thursday nights from 7 p.m. sharp to 8:30 p.m. (location will be given upon inquiry only).

If by any chance an interested person can play guitar as well, please let me know as this would add to our choir. Please let us know as soon as possible if you would like to be part of this French Folk choir. For more information please call us at 613 256-5310 (leave us a message with your name and phone number so that we can return your call), or e-mail me at ek097@ncf.ca