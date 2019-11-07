Let’s talk about mental health, November 7

Even though I work in this health specialty, it is still shocking to read that “the disease burden of mental illness and addiction in Ontario is 1.5 times higher than all cancers put together and more than 7 times that of all infectious diseases.”

So we have a long way to go. But we can learn how to talk about mental health and mental illness. We can learn how to ask for help or offer support. It is sad to think that “40% of respondents to a 2016 survey agreed they have experienced feelings of anxiety or depression but never sought medical help for it.”

Thursday, Nov. 7, come to a seminar and discussion called “Let’s talk about Mental Health” at the Mississippi Mills Public Library (Almonte Branch) from 7-9 pm. As a health professional recently practicing in this area, I am offering a series of wellness seminars to provide information and support to whoever might need it and to get more acquainted with my community. The seminars are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

I have more than 25 years of experience working with people who have mental health and addictions problems and am happy to share what I have learned. I believe that working together makes us a stronger community. The following seminar, on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7-9 pm, will be “Let’s talk about Addictions!”

All are welcome.