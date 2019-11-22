Live music at St. Paul’s coffee house, November 29

WHAT: Evening Coffee House with live music and singing

WHEN: Friday November 29, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm

WHERE: St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street, Almonte in the lower Parish Hall

COST: No charge

You are invited to the second Evening Coffee House at St. Paul’s on Friday, November 29 from 7 to 9 pm. Please join our talented musicians and singers as they offer up a selection of popular, folk and praise songs interspersed with fun sing-alongs.

There will be coffee, tea, juice, soft drinks and both salty and sweet snacks available and a pot of soup to share!

All are welcome and there is no charge. Donations are welcome and proceeds will go to support the vulnerable in our community, this month the Lanark County Food Bank.

Please do join us for an evening of music and fellowship.

For more information please call: Dan at 613-324-3379 or Claire at 613-624-5518