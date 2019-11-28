Make your own Christmas centrepieces, December 14

Have you ever wanted to learn to make your own Christmas centrepieces?

Here is your opportunity. On Sat Dec 14, the Pakenham Horticultural

Society will be hosting a hands-on workshop, where they will teach

participants how to make their own arrangements with fresh greenery and

flowers. All materials will be supplied and you will go home with a

beautiful centrepiece. You will also be given tips on how to keep the

arrangement fresh up to and after Christmas.

When: Sat Dec 14 from 10:00 to noon

Where: St Andrews United Church Hall, 2585 County Rd 29, Pakenham

Cost: $25 for PHS members and $35 for non-members

Space is limited, so pre-registration is needed before Nov 25. Contact

pakenhamhort@gmail.com or call Lori at 613-256-4768 to sign up.