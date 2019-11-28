Make your own Christmas centrepieces, December 14

Have you ever wanted to learn to make your own Christmas centrepieces?

Here is your opportunity. On Sat Dec 14, the Pakenham Horticultural
Society will be hosting a hands-on workshop, where they will teach
participants how to make their own arrangements with fresh greenery and
flowers. All materials will be supplied and you will go home with a
beautiful centrepiece. You will also be given tips on how to keep the
arrangement fresh up to and after Christmas.

When: Sat Dec 14 from 10:00 to noon

Where: St Andrews United Church Hall, 2585 County Rd 29, Pakenham

Cost: $25 for PHS members and $35 for non-members

Space is limited, so pre-registration is needed before Nov 25. Contact
pakenhamhort@gmail.com or call Lori at 613-256-4768 to sign up.

SHARE
Previous articleVintage dusty rose couch, only $100

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR