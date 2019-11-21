Meet the Millstone, November 29

by Glenda Jones

This article could have written itself, except for a generous dose of modesty: editors don’t blow their own horns!

However, on November 29, The Almonte Lectures will feature Edith Cody-Rice and Brent Eades, publisher and editor-in-chief of our own online newspaper, The Millstone, who will open the virtual doors to this invaluable medium and explain the intricacies of running The Millstone.

They will also explore the future of community newspapers and the subtle differences between broadcasting and written journalism.

After the demise of the Almonte Gazette, The Millstone has filled an essential niche in this community. Edith’s late husband Val Sears, along with a group from the newly organized Almonte Press Club, recognized the need for a local news source and started the paper in 2011. Since the death of Mr. Sears in 2016 his wife has continued his legacy.

Brent joined the paper in 2012.

Edith was senior legal counsel for the CBC, in addition to other prestigious positions. Brent works for the Bank of Canada while serving as the Editor-in-Chief of The Millstone. He has worked in corporate communications since 1985, including stints with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Minister of Finance.

Rounding out our 2019 series, this lecture will be lively and educational, providing background as to how, why, and where we get our news. It’s on Friday, November 29, 7:30 PM, at the United Church on Elgin Street in Almonte. There is plenty of free parking, an elevator if needed, and a friendly atmosphere. As always, this is a free evening, but the donation basket will be out, just in case.