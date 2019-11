Retail store for rent at 24 Mill Street, Almonte

Located on the main shopping street in the busy town of Almonte, a 1900 square foot retail store with 2 lovely large display windows out front.

Main Entrance at the front of the store, plus an entrance at the back, with parking included.

Starting from January 1, 2020. For all enquires contact Dan or Cecilia at 613 – 884-7716.