‘Mississippi Masala’ Child Haven Fundraiser, November 23

It’s time again for ‘Mississippi Masala’ – our fourth annual festive evening in support of Child Haven International! Join us from 6-9 PM on Saturday, November 23 for an enjoyable social and cultural evening! Tickets are available from the Child Haven website at www.childhaven.ca or locally from Jane Hamilton at janehamilton@live.ca. Advance tickets are $25 per adult. Tickets at the door will be $30. Children under ten are free.

Come and beat the chilly weather by immersing yourself in warm south Asian culture. The Carleton Place Curling Club will be transformed for the evening: draped in the rich colours of Indian fabrics and featuring talented young Kathak dancers from the Upsana dance School. Enjoy a delicious Indian/Bangladeshi dinner, courtesy of Ottawa’s Shafali restaurant. There will be a cash bar, including local craft beer kindly donated by Perth Brewery.

As in past years, there will be a selection of beautiful one-of-a-kind items on the silent auction table, and the amazing array of handcrafted goods on sale from India, Nepal, Tibet and Bangladesh, all in support of Child Haven International. These items were individually selected by Bonnie Cappuchino during her trips to the Child Haven homes.

A new feature this year will be local musicians Somerset Combo, who will add a background groove of upbeat jazz classics. As well, our henna artists will be back by popular demand applying their ornate and beautiful henna designs.

The event will raise funds for Child Haven international which operates nine homes for over 1,250 destitute children and women in India, Nepal, Tibet and Bangladesh. Child Haven raises all of its funds from individual donors throughout Canada and around the world and fundraisers such as Mississippi Masala go a long way to helping the charity meet its needs.

Founded in1985 by Bonnie & Fred Cappuccino in Maxville, Ontario, Child Haven homes are unique in that they operate according to the philosophy and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. These include no recognition of caste, and the promotion of gender equality, non-violence, respect for all cultures and religious backgrounds, and simple living. Margaret Atwood is one of the well known patrons of Child Haven.

A remarkable couple, Bonnie & Fred have been awarded the Order of Canada for their inspiring and ongoing charitable work. They bring us a message of hope, and amazing stories about the children to whom they’ve provided a nurturing home and education, who go on to lead successful independent lives. Come and meet Bonnie and Fred who will be joining us at this year’s event.

We’re thrilled to have our event this year emceed by Tran Cappuccino, son of Bonnie & Fred. In the past years Tran has visited all the children’s homes in Asia with Bonnie, and will have many fascinating stories for us!

If you have ever considered volunteering overseas, this event is a great opportunity to meet local people who can tell you about their memorable experiences as interns in Child Haven homes.

The event runs from 6 to 9 PM, Saturday, November 23 at the Carleton Place Curling Club, 120 Patterson Crescent. Families and children are welcome – a children’s activity area will be set up on-site for the evening.