‘Murdered Midas’ with author Charlotte Gray, December 1

Award-winning biographer and popular historian Charlotte Gray will be in Almonte to make a presentation about her latest book Murdered Midas, the story of Sir Harry Oakes.

The book traces the life of a man who was both reviled and admired – from his early, hardscrabble days of mining exploration in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, to his explosion of wealth, to his grandiose gestures of philanthropy. Gray brings fresh eyes to the bungled investigation and shocking trial, proposing an overlooked suspect in this long-cold case. Murdered Midas is the story of the man behind the newspaper headlines, who, despite his wealth and position, was never able to have justice.

This event will take place at 1:30 pm on December 1st at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Tickets are $36.00 (including book) or $10.00 (for entry only). Contact Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090 for further information.