Naismith medallion available at Alliance Coin & Banknote

Are you looking for a unique gift that is part of Almonte’s history? The Naismith Basketball Foundation with the assistance of Alliance Coin & Banknote created celebratory medallions that were created last year for the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the invention of the game of basketball (which occurred on Dec. 21st, 1891). Canada’s 150th celebration year was on the heels of the 125th milestone so the Foundation thought it fitting to merge the two celebrations: Celebrating the achievement of a great Canadian.

The artist of the coin is Gabriele Stefano Rosati of Pierrefonds, QC.

The medallion is available for purchase in person at Alliance Coin & Banknote located at 88 Mill St. in Almonte, ON. You can also email info@alliancecoin.com to order the medallion directly by mail.

Medallions are available in gold, silver and bronze finishes. These are limited medallions as there are only 50 in each finish.

Medals come housed in a protective capsule with a decorative box and information card for $30 + shipping.

Also available is a 3 piece set all in protective capsules with a decorative box and information card for $95 + shipping.