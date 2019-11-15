Order your Civitan pies and tourtieres by November 18

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s a good time to start planning your Christmas dinner. Along with the traditional turkey, tourtieres have become a popular accompaniment and it so happens that the Almonte Civitan Club volunteers will soon be making their annual favourites: tourtieres, along with dessert — cherry pies.

The tourtieres and pies come ready-made, just requiring cooking to give them that homemade touch, along with a wonderful aroma. No one will ever know that you didn’t make them yourself.

Order yours by November 18th by e-mail: sales@almontecivitan. com; by phoning (613) 256-6234 and leaving a message; or contacting an Almonte Civitan member.

Your order will be waiting for you on November 27th at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall between 1 pm and 6 pm. Tourtieres are $16 and cherry pies are $12.