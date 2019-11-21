PA day camp at North Lanark Regional Museum, November 29

On Friday, November 29th, the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton (647 River Road) will be hosting a PA Day Camp! Children ages 5 to 10 can get creative and enjoy winter fun! From making snowmen and snowflakes, to relaxing with some Christmas yoga, your kids are sure to have a festive time. The camp will run from 9 AM to 4 PM with early drop off available at 8:30 AM and late pick up available until 4:30 PM. The cost is $30 per child and includes a healthy afternoon snack.

For more information or to register, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com.