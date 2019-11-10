Remembrance Day ceremonies on tomorrow

Almonte

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the cenotaph beside Old Town Hall, and begins with the Almonte Legion Branch 240 Pipe Band leading a parade from the legion on Bridge Street.

Hospitality offered at the Legion after.

Clayton

Begins at 11 a.m. at the Clayton cenotaph in the village. The Legion Pipe Band will be there.

Carleton Place

The parade will form up on Mill Street at the Town Hall at 10:15 a.m. and begin at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph, by the Library.

Following the Remembrance Day Ceremony, local Legion Branch 192 invites all attendees to the Branch for a light luncheon and refreshment.

Pakenham

Starts at 10:30 a.m. near the school.