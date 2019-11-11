Remembrance Day in Almonte, 2019

by Brent Eades

After a run of several years when November 11 was sunny and sometimes even mild, Remembrance Day this year was more typical of the cold, grey overcast usual for mid-November.

That didn’t deter several hundred people from turning out to pay tribute to local residents who lost their lives in past wars.

It was, as always, a solemn event. It was held at the Cenotaph, erected in 1923 to carry out a bequest made by Lieutenant Alexander George Rosamond, PRLC. Lieutenant Rosamond was killed in action during World War I at Courcelette on September 15, 1918.

Some photos:











