Rita Kelly — obituary

Kelly,

Rita

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on November 11, 2019.

Rita (nee Emery)

Formerly of Ashton, Ontario, in her 85th year.

Partner of Ed George for over 40 years. Sister to the late Joe (Phyllis), Pat and John. Survived by her sister Theresa Coady (the late Anthony) and sister-in-law Barbara Emery. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A donation in Rita’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Almonte Country Haven and the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Liturgy of the Word Catholic Service will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11am.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com