“Seasons in the Wind – Tales of Lanark County” November 16

Lanark County Genealogical Society will be having a book launch of our new publication, “Seasons in the Wind – Tales of Lanark County”, on Saturday, November 16 from 1:30 until 4 at the Beckwith Township Council Chambers, 1702 9th Line Beckwith, Carleton Place, ON.

The book is a series of stories of people and times of a bygone era. Several people have shared stories of their ancestors who came here as pioneers to settle the County. It also includes some more modern stories, happy, sad, funny, weird and wonderful. About 50 people are listed as contributors. The book is about 300 pages, hardcover, and will cost $50 plus shipping. If you wish to pre-order copies see the Lanark County Genealogical Society website, lanarkgenealogy.com for information, or contact Rose Mary Sarsfield at rose@sarsfield.ca or Jayne Munro-Ouimet at 343-262-2772 or lcgspresident@gmail.com

After the book launch, we hope to have the book available at Mill Street Books in Almonte, the Cooperative Wool Growers store in Carleton Place, and at the Eastern Ontario Railway Museum store in Smiths Falls, during the Holiday Train event Nov 23 and 24th.

For those who are able to join us, please feel welcome. We will have a short program and some refreshments. Bring your friends. All are welcome!