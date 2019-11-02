Share your thoughts on the future of St. Paul’s Anglican Church

Saturday November 9th, 2019

10am-12pm & 2pm-4pm

In partnership with the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Queen’s University, St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be holding a public Open House. The purpose of this session is to explore how our church might better serve our wider community by looking at what both makes Almonte great and the challenges it faces.

Planning students at Queen’s University are helping St. Paul’s to explore the ways we might adapt our outreach and services to ensure we continue to be a social asset in the Town of Almonte. By doing so, we hope to develop new partnerships and build on existing ones to ensure the ministry and outreach of St. Paul’s continues to be relevant.

The Open House is open to anyone who lives or works in Almonte and the surrounding area. The Open House will be run twice during the day: once in the morning and once in the afternoon. We would love for you to drop in and share your thoughts about Almonte and St. Paul’s!

The Open House is being organized by the planning students at Queen’s University. If you have any specific questions on the Open House or would like to learn more about the overall project, please contact:

Hayley Nabuurs – Hayley.nabuurs@queensu.ca / 705-933-4105

Or

Charlotte Luscombe – c.luscombe@queensu.ca / 438-334-2802