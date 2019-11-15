Sivarulrasa Gallery 5th anniversary show, November 30

Save the Date! Saturday Nov 30, 3pm-6pm

5th Anniversary Show Vernissage/Reception at Sivarulrasa Gallery



Join us for an afternoon of art, music, and refreshments, as well as a superb cake, as we celebrate the Gallery’s 5th Anniversary in Almonte! (Free Admission)

Thank you so much for your support and encouragement over the past five years. We hope to see you on Nov 30th at the Vernissage/Anniversary Reception!

The 5TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW will run Nov 22 – Dec 29. It will be our biggest show of the year, showcasing works by 22 gallery artists from Almonte, Eastern Ontario, and across Canada. We have assembled a small crew to help install the show as it will cover all three exhibition spaces of the gallery.

Many artists will be in attendance at the vernissage, including Almonte-based sculptors Sue Adams, Dale Dunning, and Deborah Arnold. We are delighted that Dale Dunning will be cutting the cake! Featured artists: Sue Adams, Sarah Anderson, Deborah Arnold, Carol Bajen-Gahm, Adrienne Dagg, Dale Dunning, Barbara Gamble, Catherine Gutsche, Karen Haines, Jim Hake, George Horan, Jane Irwin, Caroline Ji, David Kearn, Gayle Kells, Susan Low-Beer, Michael Pittman, Jeremy Price, Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Susan Tooke, Gillian Willans, Mirana Zuger

For more information: https://sivarulrasa.com/