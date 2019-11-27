Spicy Shrimp Stir-Fry

by Susan Hanna
The stir-fry from Real Simple magazine cooks in less than 10 minutes, once all your ingredients are ready to go. Make a simple salty-spicy sauce with soy or tamari sauce, hot sauce and lime, cook shrimp and set aside. Stir-fry vegetables until tender-crisp, add the shrimp back to the pan with sauce and heat through. Serve over rice and garnish with lime wedges, sesame seeds and cilantro. Cook’s note: I used red peppers instead of carrots.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
Use tamari instead of soy sauce. I used Simply Natural organic sriracha, which is additive-free. Check the shrimp for sulfites or other preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
- 1½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) hot chile paste (such as sambal oelek) or sriracha
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) honey
- 2 limes
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) canola oil, divided
- 1½ pounds (680 g) peeled, deveined, tail-on large raw shrimp
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) kosher salt
- 6 ounces (170 g) snow peas (about 2 cups/500 ml), trimmed
- 2 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced crosswise
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) finely chopped fresh ginger (from a 1-in./2.5-cm piece)
- Steamed white rice, sesame seeds, and fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
Preparation:
- Place soy sauce, chile paste, and honey in a small bowl. Squeeze in 2 tablespoons (30 ml) juice from 1 lime and stir to combine. Cut remaining lime into wedges and set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Add remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil to skillet. Add snow peas, carrots, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sauce and shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is slightly thickened and shrimp are heated through, about 1 minute. Serve stir-fry over rice with lime wedges alongside; garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro leaves.
From Real Simple