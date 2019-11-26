“The Five Elements” escape experience, November 30

The Escape Reality Company presents “The Five Elements”
A unique interactive up-cycled escape experience
- Saturday, November 30th in downtown Almonte.
- Game starts at 7:00pm
- The experience is 70 minutes long
- $25.00 per person (all inclusive) 16 spots available
- The exact location will be disclosed in your confirmation email
The world has many mysteries, are you ready to solve one of them?
To reserve your spot contact Dave at guardian.escapereality@gmail.com
For more details visit The Escape Reality Company Facebook page.