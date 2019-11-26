“The Five Elements” escape experience, November 30

The Escape Reality Company presents “The Five Elements”

A unique interactive up-cycled escape experience

Saturday, November 30th in downtown Almonte.

Game starts at 7:00pm

The experience is 70 minutes long

$25.00 per person (all inclusive) 16 spots available

The exact location will be disclosed in your confirmation email

The world has many mysteries, are you ready to solve one of them?

To reserve your spot contact Dave at guardian.escapereality@gmail.com

For more details visit The Escape Reality Company Facebook page.