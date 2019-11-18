Two ways to support local people in need at Christmas

Christmas Food Baskets

Carebridge Community Support, in partnership with the Almonte Lions and Civitan Clubs, is once again collecting names of Mississippi Mills residents who are in need of assistance this Christmas, by assembling Christmas Food Baskets for adults and families.

If you are in need or know someone who is this Christmas, please call (613) 256-1031, ext. 262 and leave a confidential detailed message for “Food Basket” including your name, address and telephone number. Please ensure that the adults in the families are aware that the names have been referred.

Deadline for submitting names for a Christmas Food Basket is Friday, December 13, 2019.

CASH DONATIONS can be made at Carebridge Community Support (deadline is Friday, December 13, 2019).

Community Angel Tree Program

Carebridge is also looking for those in need of Christmas gifts for children aged 14 and under.

If you are in need this Christmas, please call (613) 256-1031, ext. 262 and leave a confidential detailed message for “Angel Tree” including your name and telephone number. Gifts will be provided for children aged 14 and under.

Deadline for submitting names for the Angel Tree program is Friday, November 29, 2019.

CASH DONATIONS can be made at Carebridge Community Support (deadline is Friday, November 29, 2019).