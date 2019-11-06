Valdy plays at MERA, November 14

Music at MERA is excited to announce that Valdy is performing in McDonalds Corners on Thursday, November 14th at 7:30 pm. Due to popular demand, the concert will take place in the Knox Presbyterian Church, 5664 McDonald’s Corners Road.

Valdy is a Canadian folk musician whose solo career began in the early 1970s and continues to be much in demand on the touring circuit. On any given night, he is playing to a packed concert house somewhere – performing some 250 to 300 show dates a year – while he continues writing and recording.

The reviews of his show prove his mastery of the art of solo performance. ”He’s a master of country, folk, rock and blues, and the catch is that whatever the sound, people know that Valdy is sincere,” says the Saskatoon Star Phoenix

And the Edmonton Journal proclaims that “Valdy’s show is a disarming and practical blend of respect for the audience and show business expertise.”

Over his long and varied career, Valdy has offered songwriting workshops, scored movie and television music and is a successful music producer.

Valdy is the winner of two Juno Awards for Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year and has received seven additional Juno nominations. His fourteen albums have achieved sales of nearly half a million copies, four of which are certified gold. Of Canadian folk artists in the mid-1970s, only Gordon Lightfoot was more popular.

Audiences everywhere appreciate his musicianship, energy and folksy humour. He is a national treasure, and not to be missed.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsplease.ca or by telephone at 613-485-6434, and can be picked up at the door.