‘Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills?’ — December 12-15

“Imagine Dr. Seuss on Red Bull writing for SNL and you’ll have some idea of Rob’s literary achievement.”

Who

Humm Team Productions presents its first play.

What

A hilarious musical holiday parody about a community loved deeply by those who live in it.

Actors and puppets share the stage to make this a most memorable holiday event.

Fundraising for United Way East Ontario.

Where

Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge Street, Almonte

Free parking

When

Thursday, December 12 to Sunday December 15, 2019 | Five shows only

Celebrity Performers

Ed Lawrence of CBC Radio | Ontario Today | Gardening with Ed Lawrence

Mike McCormick of The Arrogant Worms

Noreen Young Puppeteer and Order of Canada recipient

Stephen Brathwaite Actor, sculptor, puppeteer

and a host of awesome puppets and actors in…

costumes designed by award-winning Ingrid Hamster.

Tickets

$28.00 Ticket (Friday sold out!)

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Purchase tickets online and in Almonte at Baker Bob’s, Mill Street Books and 8008 Lingerie.

Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact:

Eileen Hennemann 613-316-6599 ehennemann@storm.ca

Details

To learn more about Humm Team Productions, photos of the cast, crew and rehearsals,

show times and tickets, location, sponsors and United Way of East Ontario, please visit:

WhoStoleChristmasFromMM.com