‘Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills?’ — December 12-15

“Imagine Dr. Seuss on Red Bull writing for SNL and you’ll have some idea of Rob’s literary achievement.”
Who
Humm Team Productions presents its first play.
What
A hilarious musical holiday parody about a community loved deeply by those who live in it.
Actors and puppets share the stage to make this a most memorable holiday event.
Fundraising for United Way East Ontario.
Where
Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge Street, Almonte
Free parking
When
Thursday, December 12 to Sunday December 15, 2019 | Five shows only
Celebrity Performers
Ed Lawrence of CBC Radio | Ontario Today | Gardening with Ed Lawrence
Mike McCormick of The Arrogant Worms
Noreen Young Puppeteer and Order of Canada recipient
Stephen Brathwaite Actor, sculptor, puppeteer
and a host of awesome puppets and actors in…
costumes designed by award-winning Ingrid Hamster.
Tickets
$28.00 Ticket (Friday sold out!)
Recommended for ages 12 and up
Purchase tickets online and in Almonte at Baker Bob’s, Mill Street Books and 8008 Lingerie.
Contact
For more information or to arrange an interview, contact:
Eileen Hennemann 613-316-6599 ehennemann@storm.ca
Details
To learn more about Humm Team Productions, photos of the cast, crew and rehearsals,
show times and tickets, location, sponsors and United Way of East Ontario, please visit:
WhoStoleChristmasFromMM.com