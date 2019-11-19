Wine, dine, and buy a TrioBike Taxi, November 29

On November 29th, the Almonte Civitan Club is having a special wine and dine fundraiser to help purchase a TrioBike Taxi that will be donated to Carebridge Community Support.

This electric bicycle, piloted by community volunteers, is capable of cycling two persons who love the opportunity to get outside, cycle around our community and enjoy companionship. There are over 16,000 similar projects in Canada and around the world that have provided seniors and those with handicaps the experience of feeling the wind blow in their hair, breathing in the fresh air and slowly touring their neighbourhood, greeting friends along the way.

Carebridge Community Support purchased a TrioBike Taxi earlier this year and, although it provided the joy and excitement expected, it was found to be underpowered and the new bike that will be purchased will have a stronger propulsion system for the hills in and around Almonte. The original bike will be used in areas in Mississippi Mills that are less hilly.

In addition to helping fund a great community project, you will enjoy some fabulous wines and great tapas treats. The wine menu includes Prosecco from Italy, Chablis from France, Rodney Strong Pinot Noir from California, Cabernet Sauvignon from Western Australia and Nebbilio from Italy. To entertain your taste buds, be prepared to savour Classic Caesar Salad Acapulco Style; Sea Chowder; Hip of Beef, Roast Potato and Blackened Gravy; and assorted cheese. All for a great cause!

For further information and to purchase a ticket, please go to www.almontecivitan.com.