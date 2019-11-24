Youth Centre holds findraiser dinner and auction, November 29

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre is holding a 3-course dinner and online auction fundraiser!

The fundraiser is open to youth, adults and seniors and is being held on November 29th, 2019.

Tickets are for sale until November 26th for $50 with all proceeds going back into youth & community-focused programming.

The online auction is open to everyone — even if no ticket is purchased! It features prizes donated by community members, Almonte Home Hardware, Almonte General Hospital, Cheerfully made, Almonte KROWN, Almonte Rexall and many other local businesses!

You can find the online auction here.