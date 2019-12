Annual Solstice Bonfire at Al Potvin and Shirley Deugo’s, 38 Carss Street

Sunday, December 22 starting around 6:30 pm.

Follow the candlelit path at the corner of Union & Carss Streets.

Share the Christmas Spirit with your neighbours and enjoy some hot chocolate.

All carollers are welcome to burst into song.

Last year we had to cancel due to rain, hoping for a great winter evening this year.