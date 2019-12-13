Almonte cabaret and comedy workshop coming up

It’s time for a Cabaret my friends! Comedian and award-winning clown Rachelle Elie is back in Almonte to host another fabulous event — and this time it’s a Cabaret!

The Almost New Years Rag Bag Cabaret will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 8 pm at the lovely Almonte Old Town Hall. This one will be hosted by Rachelle’s alter ego “Susan” and other acts include Magician Jacqueline Swan, Rockstar Comedian Kyle Brownrigg, Burlesque trio The Rougettes, Hilarious local Comedian Cathy Boyd & international touring musician David Celia.

The cash bar opens at 7 pm so come for pre-show cocktails. Tickets are $25 in advance on Eventbrite and at Mill Street Books in Almonte. Snoozers pay $35 at the door. Fabulous dress attire is encouraged! You may even win a door prize from 8008 Lingerie, Gilligallou Bird or Crush Marketplace. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Association of Stand-Up Comedians. For more information about this and other upcoming shows, visit <crowningmonkey.com>.

Then in January, Rachelle will be teaching a seven-week workshop exploring the Art of Stand-up Comedy at Curious and Kind. Do you love making people laugh? Always writing jokes in your head? Friends say you’re funny (looking)? Come learn how to structure and perform all that clever stuff that you think about but wouldn’t ever say out loud… and make people laugh while doing it. All levels of comics are welcome! This class is designed to work with each individual, with the goal of taking their comedy to the next level. On the last day students will perform a short routine in front of a live audience.

Rachelle’s teaching is influenced by her twenty-five years of comedy performance experience and personal study of stand-up comedy. The focus of this class will be on guiding students in the discovery of their own comedic voice and point of view. This workshop is suitable for performers and non-performers, beginner and seasoned stand-up comedians. It needs a minimum number of students in order to run, so the organizers will confirm ten days before the start date.

Classes will take place from 7–9:30 pm on Mondays from January 6 to February 10, with a performance on Monday, February 17. The venue is Curious & Kind, located at 12B Mill Street in Almonte (in the Heritage Mall). The cost is $400 plus HST, and a $150 deposit is required to secure your spot. But there’s an early bird special — register before December 17 and pay only $350 + HST!