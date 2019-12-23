Answers to Diana’s Quiz, December 21 2019

Answers
  1. Male reindeer lose their antlers early in December after the mating season, while females retain theirs.
  2. The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles are writings dating from the 9th Century, probably in Wessex during the reign of Alfred the Great.  They are a primary source of England’s early history.
  3. Jingle Bells, published in 1857, was written by James Lord Pierpont, and originally titled ‘One Horse Open Sleigh.
  4. Damascus in Syria has evidence of habitation for at least 10,000 years.
  5. The filbert is a species of hazelnut.
SHARE
Previous articleX-country skis, $30

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR