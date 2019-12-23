Answers to Diana’s Quiz, December 21 2019

Answers
- Male reindeer lose their antlers early in December after the mating season, while females retain theirs.
- The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles are writings dating from the 9th Century, probably in Wessex during the reign of Alfred the Great. They are a primary source of England’s early history.
- Jingle Bells, published in 1857, was written by James Lord Pierpont, and originally titled ‘One Horse Open Sleigh.
- Damascus in Syria has evidence of habitation for at least 10,000 years.
- The filbert is a species of hazelnut.